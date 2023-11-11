‘The story made most of the major newspapers.’ They Had Their Car Stolen. Then The Thieves Showed Up At Their Full Service Gas Station.
by Matthew Gilligan
This is one of the wildest revenge stories I’ve ever read!
It takes a lot of twists and turns and we think you’ll be totally impressed!
The person who wrote it said he loaned his car to his brother.
Thief tried to steal my car, accidentally filled it up with gas and brought it back to me instead.
“My first car was a 1984 Jeep CJ7, a pretty sweet ride for a dirt poor teenager in the 90s. I was working midnights at a gas station and loaned it to my brother who was taking a date to a party.
And then, an unexpected phone call.
I got a call around 1 AM from my brother who told me he left the keys in the Jeep and it was stolen. I was devastated. I was still on the phone with my brother when the thieves pulled my Jeep into my gas station to fill up on gas. As luck would have it, the gas gauge on my Jeep was broken and always read “empty”, and I worked at the only 24 hour gas stations in the area.
And they really stuck it to these thieves!
I pressed the silent alarm and… proceeded to fill up my Jeep (it was a full serve station). When the thieves were out of the jeep, I slipped the key out of the ignition and into my pocket. They paid for the gas, and argued amongst each other who had the keys last. The delay was enough for the police to arrive.
And even the cops got a big kick out of it!
I had to explain the story to the officer half a dozen times before he understood. The thieves had this stunned look of disbelief on their faces I’ll never forget. The cops were belly-laughing telling the story to dispatch, all the while the thieves sat in cuffs in the back of the squad car.
The story made most of the major newspapers the following day.”
Revenge can be oh, so sweet.
And this was a doozy!