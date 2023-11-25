There’s a Hostel In The Middle Of The Ocean Called Casa en el Agua That Takes Two Hours To Get To By Boat
A hostel situated in the middle of the ocean sounds pretty amazing, right?
Well, yes it does, but you also have to take into account how you actually get to a place like that.
A woman named Jade posted a series of videos on TikTok and showed viewers the excellent adventure she had to go on to get to a floating hostel in Colombia.
The place Jade visited is called Casa en el Agua, which translates to House on the Water.
But there’s a catch to get to this pristine tourist destination.
The text overlay to Jade’s video reads, “POV: you take a 2 hour boat to the floating hostel in the middle of the ocean.”
Yes, you read that correctly…a two-hour boat ride!
Jade’s first video showed the boat she was on flying through the water as passengers tried to cover their faces from the spray.
The caption to her video reads, “The sunglasses did nothing.”
Check out her video.
@wooahjadee
The sunglasses did nothing #casaenelaguacolombia #pov
Jade posted a follow-up video that showed an older man getting sprayed by the water because of the high speed of the boat.
Doesn’t look like a whole lot of fun…
@wooahjadee
Replying to @nikki.tyson Another calm day at sea for us but he said he had fun HAHAH
And viewers finally got a glimpse of the hostel in another video that Jade uploaded later!
This place looks pretty amazing…but now we all know how long it takes to get there.
@wooahjadee
Replying to @Jordy was drowning in the air worth it? I suppose so
Here’s what people had to say.
That looks like a beautiful place.
I’m not sure if I’d be all in for a long boat ride, though…