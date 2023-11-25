November 25, 2023 at 1:25 pm

There’s a Hostel In The Middle Of The Ocean Called Casa en el Agua That Takes Two Hours To Get To By Boat

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@wooahjadee

A hostel situated in the middle of the ocean sounds pretty amazing, right?

Well, yes it does, but you also have to take into account how you actually get to a place like that.

A woman named Jade posted a series of videos on TikTok and showed viewers the excellent adventure she had to go on to get to a floating hostel in Colombia.

The place Jade visited is called Casa en el Agua, which translates to House on the Water.

Source: TikTok/@wooahjadee

But there’s a catch to get to this pristine tourist destination.

The text overlay to Jade’s video reads, “POV: you take a 2 hour boat to the floating hostel in the middle of the ocean.”

Yes, you read that correctly…a two-hour boat ride!

Source: TikTok/@wooahjadee

Jade’s first video showed the boat she was on flying through the water as passengers tried to cover their faces from the spray.

The caption to her video reads, “The sunglasses did nothing.”

Source: TikTok/@wooahjadee

Check out her video.

@wooahjadee

The sunglasses did nothing #casaenelaguacolombia #pov

♬ Water – Tyla

Jade posted a follow-up video that showed an older man getting sprayed by the water because of the high speed of the boat.

Doesn’t look like a whole lot of fun…

@wooahjadee

Replying to @nikki.tyson Another calm day at sea for us but he said he had fun HAHAH

♬ original sound – Jade

And viewers finally got a glimpse of the hostel in another video that Jade uploaded later!

This place looks pretty amazing…but now we all know how long it takes to get there.

@wooahjadee

Replying to @Jordy was drowning in the air worth it? I suppose so

♬ Love’s Theme – The Love Unlimited Orchestra

Here’s what people had to say.

This person doesn’t think this trip is worth it.

Source: TikTok/@wooahjadee

Another person would have done it…if the boat ride was only 30 minutes.

Source: TikTok/@wooahjadee

And this person hit the nail right on the head.

Let’s see this movie!

Source: TikTok/@wooahjadee

That looks like a beautiful place.

I’m not sure if I’d be all in for a long boat ride, though…

