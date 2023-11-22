‘They planned on putting everything on Facebook.’ Woman Skipped Family Christmas Because Her Parents Won’t Let Her Boyfriend Sleep in the Same Bed
AITA for skipping Christmas with my parents since they won’t treat me like an adult?
“I (F27) have been with my boyfriend (33) for almost two years now. We will be getting married eventually but it’s not a priority.
She’s not feeling the house rules at her parents’ house.
My mom won’t let us share a bed if we come see them for any reason. When we came over this last summer my boyfriend suggested renting a hotel so we could have privacy and a comfortable bed. It drove my mom nuts that we bypassed her little rules. She wouldn’t drop it the entire time we were there. She made me promise not to do that again.
They ended up making other plans.
My boyfriend’s mom and dad are retired to Mexico and they are really chill. So we made plans to come visit them over Christmas. They are not Christian so they don’t really care when they see their son with regards to religious holidays.
We didn’t tell my parents we weren’t coming. My mom asked me at Thanksgiving if I was going to hold to my promise not to stay at a hotel over Christmas. I answered truthfully that I would not stay at a hotel.
Her mom was NOT happy.
I am sitting here on the balcony of my future in-laws condo looking at the Carribean waiting for sunrise and enjoying the peace and quiet. I made the mistake of going online yesterday and I saw a bunch of posts from my mom and my sisters about how I was a jerk for lying to them about my plans.
I may have been a little tipsy last night because I decided to respond. I said that it was ridiculous of them to try and tell me I couldn’t share a room with my boyfriend, that I was keeping my promise by not staying at a hotel when we were there, and that if they planned on putting everything on Facebook I would be avoiding all visits for the foreseeable future.
They took down their posts when people started giving them a hard time for trying to control me. But some people did agree with them.
And now things have blown up all over.
Now they are texting me and calling to say I was a jerk for making them look bad. I asked them if they were trying to make me look good with their posts?
They stopped for a while but there were more texts and voicemail this morning. I’m kind of liking the idea of skipping out on the drama from now on. But I miss my dad and he is blameless in this.
AITA?”
