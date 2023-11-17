What Should You Never Clean with Baking Soda? A Helpful Guide To Avoid Cleaning Disasters.
by Ethan Cotler
Baking soda has proven itself as a jack-of-all-trades, from cooking to remedying common health issues, crafting for kids, and, of course, its wide-ranging cleaning capabilities.
But there are times when it can be more harmful than beneficial. So, while it can generally help you out, there are certain items that should be off-limits.
Glass
Opt for Windex when cleaning glass surfaces around your home. Baking soda can potentially scratch your glass items.
If you’re trying to avoid chemical cleaners, try vinegar!
Aluminum
Cookware made of aluminum can be cleaned with baking soda, but you should proceed with caution. They should rinsed immediately after cleaning with baking soda.
Prolonged contact could oxidize the surface, causing a brown hue.
Ceramic
If you’re the proud owner of a ceramic stove top, beware! While baking soda makes for an effective cleaner on most cooktops, it should not make contact with ceramic glass tops.
It not only risks scratching the smooth surface but also leaves behind a stubborn white film, which vinegar must then be employed to remove.
Marble
Marble or quartz surfaces are another no-go zone for baking soda.
Over time it will gradually erode their protective layer and potentially cause scratches.
Wooden furniture
Wooden furniture, too, has been known to suffer under the harsh touch of baking soda, which may strip away finishes or sealants.
Instead, consider using a mixture of diluted dish soap, one of the secret weapons of those with perpetually clean homes.
Silver
When it comes to antique silver, baking soda may seem like an efficient tarnish remover, but it’s much too abrasive.
This method can actually accelerate tarnishing and compromise the patina–the film on the surface of silver products.
Items with cracks
Intricately designed surfaces or those with deep grooves or fissures should also be spared from baking soda due to its tendency to leave behind a white residue once dried.
This accumulation over time will prove difficult to remove.
Your skin
Surprisingly enough, your skin and hair should also steer clear from routine use of baking soda as it could disrupt their natural acid levels, leading to dryness and brittleness, respectively.
Your hair
Just like your skin, baking soda will do away with your hair’s natural oils, leaving it dried out.
Gold-plated items
Gold-plated dishes or utensils are another casualty in the list thanks to gold’s inherent softness, which makes it susceptible to scratches from abrasive cleaners like baking soda.
Wooden floors
Finally, similar precautions should be taken while cleaning wooden floors as well since they share the same vulnerability as wood furniture in terms of their sealant being worn away by baking soda.
It would be wise, again, to opt for cleaners specifically designed for wood floors.
Baking soda is a powerful tool, but it needs to be used correctly for the right things. If not, it could have some unintended effects!
