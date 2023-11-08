Employee Got Even With A Kid Who Prank Called Them And Dared Them To Call His Parents
Kids say the darndest things!
And I bet the kid you’re going to hear about in this story wishes he had never opened his mouth!
It all started when the person who wrote this story on Reddit was working at a well-known pizza place that you’ve probably heard of.
“Go ahead call my parents”. “Alright then if you insist”.
“The Background: This happened a few hours ago. I work at a large chain of pizza restaurants. Let’s call it Pominos Dizza. Like most places, we get a few prank calls a week from pre teens.
Usually it doesn’t bother me and I’ll go along with it because it gives me something to do when it’s slow. But being a Friday night, we were busy and I wasn’t having it. Me will be me, and K will be kid.
Here’s what went down…
The events:
Me: Hi thanks for calling Pominos Dizza, how can I help you tonight?
K: trying but not succeeding in holding in his laughter Hey is Mr Wall there?
Me: Um no sir there isn’t one that work here.
K: What about Mrs. Wall?
Me: Nope none of those either
K: Then how is your building standing up?!
K: laughter from him and background
And the hits kept on coming!
This went on a couple more times with classics such as “can I place an order to your sister’s house?” And the CLASSIC “is your refrigerator running? Then you better go get it!!!”
Finally I had had enough. I let the kids know I was done playing games.
Me: alright look it says here that your dad’s name is dads name (we keep names and addresses of past customers and their orders in the computer for future orders just to speed up the process) If you don’t stop this I’ll give him a call and let him know what’s been going on.
Usually this would stop the kids. I knew it did back in my earlier days of being a dumb kid. But some people just can’t be bothered and have to push the envelope a bit too far.
So the kid decided to call their bluff.
K: I know you won’t. Go ahead and call him.
Oh boy he didn’t have to ask me twice. I hang up the phone and get back to work for a little bit, knowing that the kid will be camped at the phone to answer it for the next 15 minutes or so.
The compliance: I get back to work, free of prank calls from the kid. I should of left it there, having solved the problem, but hey the customer is always right and at Pominos Dizza we always give the customer what they want.
After the supper rush is done, around 45 minutes to an hour later I fulfill the request. I’m still me, D is dad.
So it was time to get Dad on the horn!
Me: Hello this is u/kushlord666 from pominos, how are you doing tonight.
D: not too bad, what’s the reason for the call?
Me: unfortunately, we’ve been getting a number of calls from this number. We’re really busy and its pushing customers away because of the wait times. Can you please have a talk with who I assume is your son and ask him to knock it off?
D: Oh goodness I’m so sorry I’ll have a chat with him and his buddies.
Me: Thank you so much and thanks for choosing pominos!
But there was still more to the story!
At this point I think the story is done. Kid will get a talking to, won’t do it again and that’ll be the end of it. Boy was I mistaken.
Around 30 minutes later a man and a chubby kid around 12 years old come into the store. I don’t think much of it, thinking they’re just getting a few slices for a snack. They come up to the counter and ask for u/kushlord666.
Me: Yes I’m u/kushlord666
D: I think my son has something to say to you.
I bet the worker didn’t see this one coming…
The kid is visibly nervous. He keeps looking around the store, won’t look me in the eye.
K: I’m very sorry for calling you, I know you’re busy and it won’t happen again.
Good job, Dad!
Then to further the awkward suffering of the kid who I kind of feel bad for at this point, the dad places an order for carry out, and sits in our small eatery section where the kid has to try and avoid eye contact with me for the next 20 minutes. Left me a good tip too.
At pominos dizza, the customer always gets what they want.”
Kids today, I tell ya…
Some of them aren’t too bright!
