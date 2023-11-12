This Woman Won “Dinner For Two” And Received A Box Of Macaroni And Cheese
by Trisha Leigh
Everyone likes to feel appreciated at work. Even better if that appreciation moves beyond words and into the arena of rewards, right?
What happens, though, when what your company gives you as a reward feels more like a slap in the face?
This man posted on Reddit about his wife winning “dinner for two” after exceeding expectations at work…only to receive a bag with a box of macaroni and cheese, two juice boxes, and a package of granola bars.
Wife won “dinner for two” at her workplace as a reward for submitting safety occurrence reports. This is what “dinner for two” turned out to be.
Y’all. I would be livid.
It turns out, so is Reddit.
Everyone is especially side-eyeing the granola bars-as-dessert.
You know he was patting himself on the back.
Lots said their rage would not be contained.
Macaroni and cheese might even become a weapon.
It’s so insulting it’s almost funny.
Walmart continues to be a totally horrible place to work.
Why do people think they’re so hilarious?
It wasn’t even cold!
No one knows what they were thinking.
This is appalling.
I am so glad they outed them on the internet – not that it will make a difference.