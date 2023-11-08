USPS Employee Says He Earns Over $100K A Year Delivering Mail, Sparking Debate
by Laura Lynott
A USPS worker says he earns over $100K delivering mail and the internet cannot believe it!
@mgatollari posted his pay check on Instagram with an accompanying videos to prove his point to the non believers, as he made a call for others to get a job at the post office.
He told his followers: “So, here’s one of my last checks. As you can see the overtime hours plus my normal pay, all equals up to $4,423.That’s for two weeks of work. Working too much, but if you were to multiply that by 26 weeks that’s over $100,000.”
Despite rolling in the dollars, the postal worker said he needs some help and hey, USPS are hiring! Yeow. What is stopping you?!
He added: “We need help and the post office pays well. Granted, I’ve only been in here for, you know, less than 10 years, but the post office pays well and we’re hiring.
“We need help desperately. Yes, it’s a lot of hours. But if we were to get more people in, it would be less hours.”
I personally support his man’s call to spread that cash around!
He added: “And hopefully the more workers we have, the less work it is to go around. And we can actually have a work life balance. So, money’s out there. We just need people to come in and help spread it around.”
I would put on a postal uniform for that!
Watch the full insightful clip below:
Here’s what people thought of the surprising postal salary!
Forget that degree, get on the postal route to making lots of dollars!
Cynical. Sam’s always gonna take his but this guy’s left with way more than a lot of us!
Confirmation! The future is bright, the future is in a postal van.
I guess you know what to do now to make all the money.
You’re welcome.