Video Shows American Airlines Baggage Handlers Allow Wheelchairs To Tumble And Crash Down Ramp. – ‘These chairs cost upwards of $3k plus.’
by Justin Gardner
Okay, if this doesn’t get your blood boiling, I don’t know what will.
When somebody is disabled, it’s important that the devices they use to get around are in top working order. Otherwise, they literally might not be able to move.
So to see how these baggage handlers let these wheelchairs just zip down ramps and crash into the bottom is disgusting.
In the video, we see a wheelchair careen down a ramp at top speed…
And then the wheelchair just flips off the bottom.
Who knows how much damage this is causing or how expensive the wheelchair is.
And the baggage handler just casually walks over to it, picks it up and set it on a car with the other ones.
The person who took the video, @haez93, said this happened a couple times before they started filming, “After I saw them do this and laugh with the first two wheelchairs, I had to get it on film. This is not what I’d call “handling with car” for someone’s mobility device.”
How much longer would it have taken these people to simple set the wheelchair down and allow it to slowly descend that ramp? 15 more seconds? 20?
Anyway, watch and see for yourself:
@haez93
Dang, after i saw them do this and laugh with the first two wheelchairs i had to get it on film. That is not what id call “handling with care” for someones mobility device…. #AmericanAirlines #handlewithcare #mobilitydevice #wheelchair
This is insane, and people in the comments are absolutely livid.
What were these people thinking?
And one person points out how important it is to have their wheelchair work perfectly, otherwise there are serious consequences.
There’s been no response from American Airlines so far, so we’ll just have to wait and see what develops.
One thing is for sure… this type of thing must change immediately.
