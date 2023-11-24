November 24, 2023 at 12:39 pm

Why Boxer Shorts Have That Little Hole Up Front

by Trisha Leigh

If you sit and think long enough about nothing or anything, certain questions are bound to pop up.

I bet if you’re one of those contemplative types, you might even have wondered what that hole is supposed to be for on the front of a pair of boxer shorts.

Well, if that’s you, underwear brand Sheath is spilling the deets.

The hole, which is technically referred to as the “fly,” is actually there for guys to use to pee through so they can go without pulling down their underpants for all to see.

“You’re free to call them whatever name you want, but the functional term is still fly. Why is it there? You guessed it! The purpose of the fly is to make it easier for you to pee while wearing boxers.”

That said, they estimate only 1 in 5 men actually use the fly for its intended purpose. Don’t worry, though, it still functions to provide extra comfort down in that area.

“In the past, this area used to be flat. This design does not give the man a natural way for his p***s to be contoured. Thankfully, men today have a better option. New boxer briefs have a design that actually has a roomier pouch. This new pouch design gives the man more definition, comfort, support, and freedom.”

I imagine it also leaves room for some airing out.

And I mean, who doesn’t love that?

