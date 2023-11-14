‘Why do I not believe this?’ A Woman Said Inflation Will Ruin The Holidays For Americans This Year, But Some Are Very Suspicious
Inflation is still a big problem in America right now, but does that really mean that the holidays will be ruined because things will be more expensive?
For the vast majority of people, the answer to that question will be “no, your holidays will be just fine.”
Still a woman named Neidg posted a video on TikTok where she talked about how she’s convinced that starting on November 1, 2023, imported goods from China and other foreign countries will go up by 50%-55%. Neidg told people that it’s important to stock up on products before that date and she said that Thanksgiving and Christmas will be “canceled” this year for everyone except millionaires.
Ummm… sure…
She then asked her Alexa device to list products imported from China and Alexa answered, “Telecom instruments, computer hardware and peripherals, fertilizers, electronic components/instruments, project goods, organic chemicals, drug intermediates, consumer electronics, electrical machinery, etc.”
Neidg then said, “That means there’s more, right? Everything you used to buy, let’s say the phones are like $900 to $1,000 — it’s gonna go up.”
She went on to say, “They’re not importing **** to us at the low price. My only question right now is: is my car going to stay the price that it is right now ’cause if it’s not I might as well start packing right now cause I’m not paying that, I’m not paying for it if it goes up any higher.”
Neidg never provided any evidence or sources for why she thinks this will happen.
So take a deep breath and relax.
Why? Because she added that the price of wigs will go up to $10,000 each and that some pharmaceuticals imported from China will be so expensive that people will pass away because they can’t afford it.
Ummmm… sure….
Check out what she had to say.
It’s kind of crazy, and very entertaining… but don’t take it too seriously.
Here’s how folks responded on TikTok.
Let’s hope this woman is wrong…
And just remember, you can enjoy the holidays without all the material stuff!