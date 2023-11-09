Woman Shares Clever Towel Hack For Fully Drying Dishes In The Dishwasher
by Matthew Gilligan
We need all the help we can get with household chores…
And a woman named Sarah posted a video that went viral because she had an interesting take on how to fully dry dishes in the dishwasher.
The video starts by showing Sarah opening her dishwasher that apparently just finished running a cycle.
A towel hangs over the dishwasher door and then Sarah closes the door.
Sarah told viewers in the text overlay, “I dont know who needs to hear this….this putting a towel like this right after the dishwasher runs helps dry everything off fully.”
The caption to her video reads, “HOT TIPS if you wanna scream into the abyss everytime your dishes need extra [drying].”
Hmmm…
Let’s take a look at the video.
@sarahdjohnston
And here’s what people had to say.
To each their own, I guess…
Folks seemed to be pretty divided on this one.