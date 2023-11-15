So, this woman’s figured out a way to tell if someone’s getting a divorce by investigating their social media, and she’s sharing her theories for all the world to speculate on.
Woman Shares What People Do On Social Media That Signals They’re Getting A Divorce – ‘Suddenly the profile picture changes from a happy family to just you.’
by Laura Lynott
So, this woman’s figured out a way to tell if someone’s getting a divorce by investigating their social media, and she’s sharing her theories for all the world to speculate on.
@badluckbaddie told her followers she’d noticed Facebook friends who’d been happily married had suddenly gone silent on their relationship and that was a way to tell they were freshly single.
She said: “If you were married on Facebook and we had to sit there and look at millions of pictures of your barnyard wedding. When y’all divorce, we need the details too. Okay.”
Well, it could be that they don’t want the whole world discussing their private life – but okay. Ha!
She continued: “You think you’re slick, not changing your last name. But suddenly the profile picture changes from a happy family to just you and your kid. We know and we deserve answers.”
Well, it is social media or antisocial media with this woman? Someone got married and then got divorced. Perhaps they’re trying to silently rebuild their lives… But maybe, that’s just me.
Answers on the back of a postcard or hey, on Facebook!
This woman ain’t making the amateur detective field look good anyhow.
Maybe throw a divorce party and put it up on Facebook, just so she knows exactly what’s going on in your private life…
Watch the full social media detective video here:
Here’s what y’all thought and it looks like this woman ain’t the only one who’s watching your life!
Okay, this is eh – actually a thing with some people…
Some folk are even willing to DIG deeper than social media – wow!
Maybe he IS a good dad. Just saying…
I’ve gotta say, I’ve seen all these things and I never put two and two together.
Very interesting theory!
