Woman Split Every Transaction During Her 4-Year Relationship And People Are Wondering Why. – ‘He could’ve been just like, ‘No, it’s on me.’
Hmmmm, this is a weird one…
Wouldn’t you think it was a little bit odd if you were dating someone and they demanded that you pay half every time you spent money on meals and other things?
How about if they demanded that this was the arrangement for FOUR YEARS?
Yeah, it’s weird…
But that’s what a woman named Joyce was dealing with during a relationship and she took to TikTok to give viewers the details.
Joyce said she was a “broke college student” and her boyfriend was five years older than her and she added, “This man bought me a Fiji water bottle on our first date at the Getty Museum, and after that point, we split everything.
She showed viewers screenshots of her Venmo transaction history and you can see some of the different times they had to split EVERYTHING…including parking.
Joyce said, “Yeah, I was insisting on paying him, but he could’ve been just like, ‘No, it’s on me.'”
She added that her ex had a “full-time career” and that she got a part-time job at the library at UCLA to help pay for their dates.
Classy guy!
She told viewers that the only thing her ex paid for 100% was coffee a couple of times and “a couple of birthday dinners.”
Joyce said they even split the cost of their anniversary dinners.
She added that she used to think that going half-and-half on everything was normal behavior for couples but her caption says, “Ya i dont believe in going 50/50 hell no.”
I guess she’s over that…
Check out her video.
Now let’s see what people had to say about this.
Okay… I’ve gotta speak up here.
If you didn’t want to do this… WHY DID YOU SUGGEST IT?
This is the type of passive aggressive nonsense that submarines relationship. Had you not offered and insisted, he never would have done it that way.
But yeah, you’re the victim.
Cool story, kids.