‘Wow, this is crazy!’ Man Reveals The Luxury Apartment He Won In New York City’s Housing Lottery
by Matthew Gilligan
I’ve never heard of this before!
But I’ve also never lived in New York City so I have no idea how insanely difficult it must be there to find a place to live.
A man posted a video and gave viewers a tour of his new NYC apartment that he got through a housing lottery.
He showed viewers the different areas of his new pad and said, “This is real nice. I can just imagine the little get-togethers I’ll have.”
The man responded to a viewer’s comment who said they left New York because they couldn’t get an apartment through the lottery system and said, “Right when I was going to do the same they came.”
Timing is everything!
The housing lottery system covers all five boroughs in New York City and is designed to give lower and middle-class people affordable housing.
Here’s what the website says about the program:
Qualifying income limits range from as low as $28,020 for a single person household up to $255,420 for a household of six. Each affordable housing development has different requirements.
Wow! You can qualify for this program and make a quarter of a million dollars? Pretty nice!
Anyway, this guy is showing off his new place and is just amazed at the amenities.
For instance, a marble tiled tub and shower!
A spacious kitchen and living area!
And the outdoor areas look just as nice!
And those indoor community areas are plush!
Check out his video.
@mcmurdaaaa
I made new friends 😭, but why they building these apartments so small? #fyp #nyc #housinglottery #funny #viral #hilarious #viral #trending #ny #humor #relateable #brooklyn #bronx #housinglottery #lottery #apartment
