‘You think it’s not gonna happen to you.’ Woman Was In A Serious Car Accident And Warned To Never Put Your Feet On The Dash
by Matthew Gilligan
Folks, this is your big safety lesson for the day.
It comes to us from a TikTokker who shared a video to warn others about what they shouldn’t do when they’re riding shotgun in a car.
The woman is obviously very banged up in her video and she told viewers about how she broke numerous bones in a bad car accident in Iowa.
Her PSA to viewers: don’t ever put your feet on the dashboard when riding in the front seat of a car because it can lead to a world of hurt.
She said about her accident, “My right foot got stuck between the dash and the window. And when I woke up, I woke up on the ceiling. I literally was like on the ceiling because we’re upside down and I just felt my foot was caught and that’s the pain I felt. And it’s just crazy. You just don’t think it’s gonna happen to you until it happens to you.”
The woman told viewers, “Please do not put your feet on the dash. You think it’s not gonna happen to you. Like you was just thinking you’re not going to be an accident … I’ve never been a car accident. I’ve never broken a bone.”
Scary stuff!
Here’s what she had to say.
