‘You’re pathetic if you think a stage kiss means you should be together.’ Young Woman Loses Patience With Fellow Actress Trying To Steal Her Boyfriend
by Trisha Leigh
You might think that, when it comes to actors and actresses, they leave all the drama out on the stage (or set), but apparently that’s not always the case.
OP is a drama major at University, and so is her boyfriend. She describes him as attractive and confident, but not someone who is generally aware of female attention.
I (19f) study drama at uni, and my boyfriend is on the same course. My boyfriend is a really good-looking guy, but he doesn’t seem to know it.
He gets a lot of attention from girls and for the most part, doesn’t seem to get that they’re flirting with him. I’m not generally annoyed by this, and never really say anything.
One of the other drama students has an obvious crush on him and will go out of her way to be paired up with him in activities, etc. Recently she even took a smaller part in a play so she could kiss him on stage.
However, there’s one girl in our class, let’s call her Victoria, who is obsessed with my boyfriend. She goes out of her way to be paired with him in group activities (for example, if the professor picks groups by numbering us 1, 2, 3, she will move herself to be in the same number as him) and she recently stepped down from a main role in a play we’re doing so she could be in a more minor one, simply because this character has a romance with my boyfriend.
I know this is the case, because I’ve heard her say to her friends that she thinks he’s hot and what not.
I’ve never said anything to her about it, because she seems pretty insecure (always complaining about how she thinks she’s ugly) and I don’t see it as a big deal because my boyfriend doesn’t care.
OP ignores her, because her boyfriend isn’t reciprocating, but she lost her cool recently when the other woman asked her boyfriend if he felt the “spark” between them, too.
However, we recently performed the play and had a small afterparty where she got slightly drunk and was bragging about how she ‘definitely felt something’ when they kissed in the play and she’s ‘going to ask him if he felt the same’. I rolled my eyes and again ignored it, until she actually went up to my boyfriend. She was a little bit drunk, and when she went up to him I was there too.
Victoria started saying that she knows he must have felt a spark, he’s a really good kisser, etc.
I snapped, and sort of shouted at her that ‘you sound incredibly desperate, going after somebody else’s boyfriend. You’re pathetic if you think a stage kiss means you should be together.’
Now she’s wondering if she should have been the bigger person and just let it go.
She looked super embarrassed and walked away, and I later heard she’d gone home crying.
I feel like a jerk because she’s obviously insecure and whatnot, and her friends haven’t stopped calling me rude ever since. AITA?
Edit: She 100% knows that I am his girlfriend, I have heard her talking about me being his girlfriend before.
I’m super curious where Reddit is going to fall!
The top comment says she could have been more passive aggressive about it.
And this person agrees that it’s sexual harassment.
They say it’s definitely not cute.
This person says being nice only lasts for so long.
Because sometimes the truth hurts.
This is a clear-cut case.
I don’t think OP has anything to feel badly about.