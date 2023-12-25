Amazon Customer Explains Why You Shouldn’t Buy Shows And Movies From Online Stores. – ‘Just bring back Blockbuster.’
by Laura Lynott
Everyone buys movies online thinking they own them. That’s the whole point of buying them.
But this TikToker says forget about it, that you never owned the movies and their licenses can be removed!
Some people are sure gonna be harking back to the days when they could go to the shops and buy their favourite films or go to Blockbuster and pick up a great rental for the night.
@cat_cifer_2.0 told her followers on TikTok: “I knew it. You don’t own the digital shows and movies that you bought. Everyone told me I was crazy when I brought this up and how I still loved my hard copy DVD collection.”
She referred to PlayStation removing titles from libraries but guess what, since this post, that’s not happening anymore! Whoooo.
Games Hub reported after the announcement that Discovery content would be removed from the PlayStation store, after a licensing arrangement expired, PlayStation has said the content would remain for at least 30 months. Though it’s not yet known what will happen after that time.
Still, panic over to some extent, for now!
Watch the full clip here:
@cal_cifer_2.0
You NEVER own it. #amazonprime #digitalmedia #lostmedia
Here’s what people thought about the general topic of online content being removed:
Well, surely if people paid for something, they bought something!
Kind of interesting concept but I don’t think the law would agree!
Another digital revolutionary!
I don’t understand why people can’t own their media. It’s a completely solvable problem.
Don’t let these big tech companies fool you.
Enjoy that Tok? Check out this video from a former Chipotle employee who reveals how the company cheats customers out of food.