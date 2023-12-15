Apple’s NameDrop Feature Won’t Allow People Steal Your Identity, But Here’s How To Ensure It Works Correctly.
by Trisha Leigh
Ever since the most recent Apple update included a feature that let’s you “drop” your name and contact info by touching phones, plenty of people claim the sky is falling and criminals are toasting Apple with champagne.
Luckily, we’re here to assure you that’s not the case at all.
It started with a TikTok video that garnered over 2 million views, which stated that the feature could allow people at the gym or on the bus – anywhere they could get close enough to your phone – to get your contact information.
Police are urging iPhone users to turn off this feature, which could allow someone to get their personal information. #news #iPhone #NameDrop #Apple #technology
NameDrop is an extension of Apple’s AirDrop function. When it is turned on, two users can share information by holding the top ends of their smartphones together.
Your own contact card will pop up on your screen, and you’ll have to choose “Share” or “Receive Only,” then “Done,” to complete the transaction.
The sharing will automatically stop if the phones are separated during the process or if you lock your phone using the power button.
Which all just means that some random person bumping into you isn’t going to get your contact card without you pressing at least two buttons to give your consent.
Even so, you can turn off the feature yourself by going into your “Settings,” then “General” and “AirDrop.”
From there, you can click the “Start Sharing By” option and toggling “Bringing Devices Together” to off.
You can also control who is allowed to AirDrop to your phone from the same place.
While you’re in there, though, make sure your not sharing location data if you don’t want to, and keep your software up to date so your security is as good as it can be.