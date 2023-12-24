Boss Insisted They Spend Their Lunch Hour At Headquarters, So Employees Increase Their Overtime By 400%
by Matthew Gilligan
It’s another story from Reddit’s “Malicious Compliance” page about a boss who made a really dumb decision that ended up costing them money.
Go to the warehouse for lunch.
“I am a career garage door repairman.
About a decade ago I was working for a particularly cheap owner. He felt that the installers and I were robbing him with the amount of hours we were working.
Cut the horrible idea.
This owner decided that the guys were taking longer lunch breaks than reported and clocking in earlier than he was willing to pay for.
His solution was not the brightest.
You had to clock in on time, and you had to drive from wherever you were working back to the warehouse for your hour-long lunch.
You can see where this was going…
We always started working about half an hour before clocking in. Loading our trucks and organizing our days.
We immediately stopped that.
Our usual 45 minute lunch break (we never took the full hour) now could take up to three hours depending on drive time.
Overtime went from roughly 2 hours a person per week to almost 8.
This lasted exactly one pay period. We all tried to tell him, but some people just don’t understand until they see it.”
What a dummy!
Some people, I tell ya…
