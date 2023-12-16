Boss Tells Employee To Choose Between School And Work, So They Leave Them Shorthanded For A Better Life
by Matthew Gilligan
Any time you’re given an ultimatum in life, you are essentially being pushed into a corner.
It might be with a job, a partner, or a friend.
But it’s never pretty…
The person who wrote this story on Reddit explained that they worked for a company that reminds us of Medieval Times…
It’s us or grad school.
“I used to work for a company that advertises knights, horses, and real weapons. If you know you know.
I was a follow spot operator, basically you point the big light at the horsie man to highlight them.
The company didn’t seem to like hiring extra people for that position and in hindsight the turnover rate was pretty high. Plus pay was $10 an hour.
This is all important.
They had to miss some time at work.
During my work there, I had had major surgery which out me out for 2 months, requiring quitting and hiring back.
That never seemed to be an issue.
A few months after that I developed a pre septic bacterial infection to a mild form of sepsis, my fever was 103, and my heart rate kept going up.
I was SICK.
This necessitated me being out for a week. However, for some reason, I had to miss an extra night of work and forgot to call in, largely because my meds knocked me out.
This WAS my bad. Again important.
At the same time I’d been accepted into graduate school, and had a class that met 1 Saturday a month.
The boss wanted to talk to them.
I was called into my boss’s office to discuss the no call, no show. The conversation went as follows.
Manager: Hey, OP you did a no call no show. That’s pretty bad.
Me: I’m sorry, I sent you an email and a doctor’s note after, as soon as I could. I understand this is an issue though.
Manager: well, you’ve been written up for it, but that’s not what concerned me enough to call you in today.
Me: oh?
Manager: you’re asking for a Saturday off every month. That’s our highest attendance day, we can’t do that.
Me: I thought with enough advance notice you could schedule around me.
What about our needs?!?!
Manager: see, that’s just the problem. We’ve had to constantly lean into your needs, and now it’s time for you to consider our needs, and your team’s needs.
Me: what are you saying?
Manager: it’s either us or this class.
Me: I need this class for full time attendance, I can’t drop it.
Manager: (smugly) well, I guess we’ll see where we are in two months.
Me: ok.
See ya later!
I left his office and told my co-workers I liked goodbye. Then I clocked out.
He comes storming out to my truck screaming at me, asking how I could quit on him like that. I told him he wanted me to choose between grad school or this rinky-dink job, and I made my decision.
I then took off the costume belt and handed it to him, saying I’d bring the rest back when I had time.
A week later, I got my first real stagehand job that paid $20 an hour. So yeah, **** you dude.
I have a master’s now and I’m set to start teaching at colleges this next semester, and I’m a pro stagehand.
Never give your employees bad ultimatums!”
