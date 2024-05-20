Costco Expert Shows How Good Their Car Batteries Are Because Of The Price And Warranty
by Chris Allen
A TikTok user named @costcomarkhameast is here to tell us all about why the batteries at Costco are just worth it.
He gets right to it in this quick 15 second video, saying
“This is why you should always buy your car batteries from Costco.”
His first tip is pretty glaring: THE PRICE.
“The price can’t be beat, it’s the lowest pricing you’ll find on the Kirkland batteries.”
The second reason is the incredible Warranty.
He explains, “…within 48 months they will replace your battery for free if it dies and prorate it after that.”
Check out his full video here:
@costcomarkhameast
Costco Pro Tip. Always buy your car batteries from Costco 🇨🇦. 3 Reasons why: 1) Lowest price for Kirkland Batteries 2) Best warranty period you’ll find. 48 months fully refundable, prorated after that. 3) $10 core charge refund when you bring in the old battery back to Costco. (do other places do this? No idea) #costcocanada #costcomarkhameast #Costco #Costcohaul #MrCME #CostcoFinds #Costcoclearance #costcoexclusive
