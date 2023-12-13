Client Demands To Be Called “First Thing In The Morning” So They Maliciously Comply
They explained that this woman was a work client.
You need a call back “first thing in the morning”? No problem!
“Many years ago, I had a very demanding client at work.
She wanted to be called “first thing.”
I was traveling on an assignment and while I was gone, this person was trying to reach me.
She became very upset when she was informed that I was unavailable and insisted that I return her call “first thing in the morning.”
But they knew she had forgotten about something.
This was a Thursday and the next day was Good Friday.
I happened to be aware that she would be off work that day.
But we aim to please!
It was time to make a phone call!
The following morning, I was booked to fly home on a flight that departed at 6:00 AM.
While sitting in the airport, waiting for my flight at 5:15 AM, I returned her call.
How satisfying!
The sleepy confusion in her voice as I explained that I understood that she was urgently trying to reach me, so I wanted to make sure to call her before I boarded my flight and became unavailable.
Her utter bafflement absolutely made my day.”
How was that for a wake-up call?
I have a feeling they won’t be doing that again.
