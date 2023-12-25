Company Demands Employee Send Back Their Equipment, So They Comply And Get Financial Revenge. – ‘I don’t care how much they bill them.’
by Trisha Leigh
No one like to get fired, even if it’s under the guise of being “laid off” or something other, nicer way of saying you’re unemployed now.
In fact, I think most of us would take the opportunity to get a little bit of (legal) revenge if the opportunity presented itself.
OP was called into their CEO’s office and unceremoniously “laid off.” They were then told to go home and wait for email instructions as far as returning the work-from-home things.
Thursday morning last week I got an appointment randomly scheduled with the ceo.
Come to find out they were laying me off and would send further details via email.
When it came, the email said to package everything and ship it using the company’s expense account.
In the email it just said sometime during this week send your laptop, monitor, and computer accessories to XYZ address and to use their billing account.
So, they told the FedEx employee to make things as secure as humanly possible.
I compiled.
I went to my local Fed Ex with just the items unpacked.
I asked the worker if they would package it all for me using their highest quality wrap and make sure it’s incredibly secure.
The revenge was small, but for them, totally worth it.
They just smiled and said they understand exactly what to do since I told them I got laid off by this company and I don’t care how much they bill them.
They began using foot after foot of bubble wrap and yards of tape. Come to the end of the packing process they show me the bill and it’s $68.
Not a ton but it was worth the laughs.
Does Reddit think they should have gone bigger? Let’s find out!
The top comment says it might not have been the middle finger OP hoped.
This kind of revenge is popular, it seems.
Sometimes it feels good to just know you’ve caused them extra work.
So many malicious computer people on this page!
Maybe he should have sent it out with no packaging.
Either way, it made OP feel better at the time.
And isn’t that really what matters?
