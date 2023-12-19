Customer Shows How Old Navy Fakes 50% Sale Prices. – ‘It says $5 and they put the $10 tag on top of it.’
by Laura Lynott
I think we all know deep down that when prices are marked down at stores we’re not really getting a deal.
Usually what’s going on is that whatever business tried to sell their products at a certain price are just settling for less profit.
Because all of these prices are usually marked WAY up and don’t reflect the actual value of what’s being sold.
Well… get ready because you’re about to encounter a new reality where stores are literally making up new prices that are more expensive than the old ones… and then marking them down to make it seem like they’re a deal.
@geraldysilva1 shared a video on TikTok of a clothes rack at an Old Navy store.
She spotted leggings for sale, but when she looked a little closer she saw something that was pretty wild.
She told her followers: “So, me and my sister are at Old Navy. And I was looking at these leggings and I was like, ‘Oh look, they’re half off right now from $10.99.”
Upon closer inspection, though… you can see there’s a CHEAPER price underneath the tag.
She continued… “But then you look at this one and the tag before it, it says $5 and they put the $10 tag on top of it, meaning that they mark these up to $10 to make it, quote unquote $5. When in reality it was always $5. Oh my God…”
This of course got the internet into a spin, as folks debated how this wasn’t the first time they’d seen this.
Ooof! This does not look like a bargain…
Here’s what people thought of this legging price issue:
It really is a shame that companies think they have to do this to us.
Just give us a fair price, okay?
