‘Do you have any legal rights to get it taken down?’ – Woman Was Filmed Without Her Permission When Defending Her Daughter At A Park
by Matthew Gilligan
A woman posted a video on TikTok that got a whole lot of people talking and it’s easy to see why…
The woman explained that she was at a park when it all went down and she had one big question for viewers: “If someone takes a video of you in a public place and if they do post it, do you have any legal rights to get it taken down?”
She said she was at the park with her daughter when some boys took her headband. She tried to get it back but the boys couldn’t remember where they put it and the adult they were with didn’t speak English.
She said, “Totally fine with that, but now we’re in a predicament because these two boys have taken something of my daughter’s.”
The woman said that she spoke “forcefully” during the incident and then a stranger started filming the interaction.
She said, “The weirdest thing in my mind is the thought that someone would take a video specifically to like do damage to me.”
Hmmm…
Let’s take a look at the video.
@mediocremomz
Never have I ever had another mother video and threaten me. #sahm #sahmlife #sahmsoftiktok #momtok #park #momfight #legalrights #video
Here’s how folks reacted.
This person made an interesting point.
These viewers talked about the legality of this practice.
And one TikTokker shared their own story and it generated a lot of comments.
