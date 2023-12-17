Engineer Dared Them To Get HR Involved In A Dispute, So They Did And Ruined His Career
by Matthew Gilligan
Whatever you say, buddy…
It’s always so satisfying to say that phrase to someone who challenges you to do something and then you maliciously comply and then it blows up in their face.
It’s wonderful!
And this person had to deal with a real jerk who ended up getting put in his place…
He told me if I had a problem with him, I should bring it up to HR….. So I did.
“This just happened today.
So a little backstory. I work for a warehouse that specializes in computer equipment. It’s generally very uneventful, everyone is mostly nice to each other, save for one….. unsavory Engineer.
This guy was a real creep.
He had a reputation for being very belligerent, and almost impossible to work with, but with a couple months left till his retirement, people tended to leave him alone.
I know all too well he would be gone by Summer, so I decided not to engage with him till he was gone.
Cue this morning when I went to the warehouse to do some small inventory.
And up comes the Engineer huffing and puffing.
The guy laid into them about something they hadn’t done.
Without evidence, he started accusing me of messing around with some pallets he was working on.
Calmly, I explained to him that I did not, and he can check the camera HE INSTALLED IN THE WAREHOUSE to see that I did no such thing.
He kept on insisting that I did, growing increasingly angrier and started cussing me out in a warehouse full of people. But I did not waver, and calmly insisted he can just check the security footage that he has access to, but the **** you bombs just kept coming out.
They tried to reason with him.
At this point, I calmly told to him to breathe, cause he was getting out of control.
And this is where it went from bad, to worse.
He started screaming and cussing even louder, that he is “50 years older than me”, and I “cannot tell him to do ****.”
I said nothing, and watched as the Engineer get redder and redder in the face.
So then he asked for it!
Eventually, he yelled “If you have a problem with how I act, bring it up to HR or the Boss” and stomped away.
So… I did just that.
I made a quick note of who was in the warehouse, noted the time, asked 3 people to be my witnesses of what happened.
Off to HR!
So up to HR I went, and poured out every exhaustive detail I can remember.
I explained that I’ve been in enough companies to know that kind of treatment and verbal abuse borderlines harassment, if not pure threatening behavior.
I explained, very calmly, I am not comfortable working in that environment, and I do not wish to escalate the situation anymore.
I just wanted the incident documented and on record in case the Engineer tried to twist the story to management.
HR said they would take care of it.
And he ended up getting his…
Two hours later, I found out the Engineer was told to go home. And not even twenty minutes later after that, he had been made “permanently working from home.”
And not even twenty minutes after that, I found out all the Engineer’s credentials had been revoked, his remote access to the company network disabled, and his day to day duties was divided to other people.
His final project is now to write up his tasks and how to do them.
With 7 Months left to his retirement, it’s not looking very good that he’ll be around till then.”
Ask and you shall receive!
He probably never should’ve opened his mouth!
