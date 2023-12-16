‘Flip it or let it burn?’ – Husband Forgets His Turkey Burger On The Stove So This Wife Makes Us All Laugh
by Laura Lynott
This woman is kinda naughty. Her husband left a turkey burger on and forgot it and she’s busy deciding let it cook or burn!
@abbie__jean told her followers on TikTok: “Boys are crazy. My honey put this – It’s a turkey burger – we call them sawdust burgers in our household. He put it on the stove and he went outside.”
She continued: “I was in there doing my makeup, and I said it it smells like a sawdust burger. His truck just started. You forgot about this. Should I flip it or should I let it burn? The power I hold. The power I hold. Should I flip it or should I let it burn?.”
She added: “It’s on like low medium. Let me see if it’s stuck. Oh no. It came unstuck. Flip it or let it burn?.” Lady, you’re getting so excited over this, you need more evil plans! Really, you do.
If it was me, I’d eat it, wash the pan, then pretend it never happened.
Ha! That’s just me, though.
Watch the full clip here:
@abbie__jean
😂😂😂#fyp
Here’s what people thought of the sawdust burger incident:
Folks want to get involved.
Now this, my sister!
Now this is just EVIL!
Gotta say… this really made me lol.
Please keep making more videos!
If you liked that story, check out this one about a couple who forgot to turn off their ice machine and returned home after 4 months to find their freezer had turn into a frozen cavern.