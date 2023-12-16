December 16, 2023 at 3:30 pm

‘Flip it or let it burn?’ – Husband Forgets His Turkey Burger On The Stove So This Wife Makes Us All Laugh

by Laura Lynott

Source: TikTok/@abbie__jean

This woman is kinda naughty. Her husband left a turkey burger on and forgot it and she’s busy deciding let it cook or burn!

@abbie__jean told her followers on TikTok: “Boys are crazy. My honey put this – It’s a turkey burger – we call them sawdust burgers in our household. He put it on the stove and he went outside.”

Source: TikTok/@abbie__jean

She continued: “I was in there doing my makeup, and I said it it smells like a sawdust burger. His truck just started. You forgot about this. Should I flip it or should I let it burn? The power I hold. The power I hold. Should I flip it or should I let it burn?.”

Source: TikTok/@abbie__jean

She added: “It’s on like low medium. Let me see if it’s stuck. Oh no. It came unstuck. Flip it or let it burn?.” Lady, you’re getting so excited over this, you need more evil plans! Really, you do.

Turk3 Flip it or let it burn? Husband Forgets His Turkey Burger On The Stove So This Wife Makes Us All Laugh

If it was me, I’d eat it, wash the pan, then pretend it never happened.

Ha! That’s just me, though.

Watch the full clip here:

@abbie__jean

😂😂😂#fyp

♬ original sound – Abbie-Jean

Here’s what people thought of the sawdust burger incident:

Folks want to get involved.

Turkcom1 Flip it or let it burn? Husband Forgets His Turkey Burger On The Stove So This Wife Makes Us All Laugh

Now this, my sister!

Turkcom2 Flip it or let it burn? Husband Forgets His Turkey Burger On The Stove So This Wife Makes Us All Laugh

Now this is just EVIL!

Turkcom3 Flip it or let it burn? Husband Forgets His Turkey Burger On The Stove So This Wife Makes Us All Laugh

Gotta say… this really made me lol.

Please keep making more videos!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a couple who forgot to turn off their ice machine and returned home after 4 months to find their freezer had turn into a frozen cavern.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2023 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter