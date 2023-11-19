Couple Forgets to Turn Off Ice Machine And Then Return Home After 4 Months To Find Frozen Cavern
by Laura Lynott
This is a warning post! And wait for the BIG reveal.
This couple’s glowy good to be home feeling was rapidly put on ice when they opened the door to their ice maker.
The mom said: “After four months we thought the ice maker would have stopped but we think it kept going, so let’s what happens.”
One, two, three. Pull that door!
And behind the door, it sounds like an iceberg is cracking! This guy really should stand back…
Aaand there she goes!
This looks like an ice avalanche ’bout to cover this guy. But at least the couple can laugh about it, and man, do they laugh.
Their daughter was kind enough to capture it all on a TikTok video. As the dad grabs some ice, the mom can barely speak she’s laughing so much. “Okay, that’s a little bit of ice,” she says.
The daughter @twoticketstosaradise wrote: “My parents got back home from travelling for 4 months and sent me this. Apparently you have to turn off the ice maker and not just take it out of the door!”
Seriously too funny. At least they’ll have plenty for a refreshing post travel drink!
Watch the full clip here:
@twoticketstosaradise
My parents got back home from traveling for 4 months and sent me this. Apparently you have to turn off the ice maker and not just take it out of the door!
I bet they’ll never make that mistake again!