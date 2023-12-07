Friend Insists That He Reveals His Traumatic Past In Full Detail, So He Maliciously Complies. – ‘After my third story they already had enough.’
by Trisha Leigh
There are far too many people out there walking around, doing their best to overcome the sort of childhood that would give the rest of us nightmares.
Thankfully, not all of those people have “friends” who think talking about it will liven up a party.
OP was at a friend’s party that was more than a little bit boring.
Four days ago I was invited to my best friend’s birthday party. The party was quite nice, but very boring. The people there didn’t really seem to have brought the energy for a celebration so he decided to pump it up a bit.
To liven it up, his friend gathered his guests and asked OP to regale the room with a horror story from his childhood.
He hoped that the party guests would wake up with a “dramatic” story. He gathered everyone in the living room and explained that he wanted to do a little storytelling session.
He talked to me and asked to tell stories about my childhood which he knows was a pretty crappy one. And I told him that I was not comfortable talking about my childhood but he insisted.
Several times he ignored my no and when a few party guests also came along and said I didn’t have to be shy I decided to tell them…
And not to leave anything out…
He tried to protest but when he realized only one thing was going to make the room happy, he gave them what they asked for.
Even the deepest and most disturbing moments of my childhood and everything bad I had to experience.
Down to the smallest detail.
Everything.
Only it wasn’t at all what they expected.
I could see the corners of their mouths contorting from a tired smile to absolute horror. My best friend included, because what he didn’t know was that I hadn’t told him everything.
To enhance the shock effect, I tried to tell the story as casually as possible.
He was asked to leave and now his friend isn’t speaking to him.
After my third story they already had enough and my friend asked me to leave and he will call me later. He can’t blame me for ruining his guests moods. I only did what he wanted.
Oh and he didn’t call me. Actually he isn’t responding to anything right now.
I somehow think that’s funny.
I wonder if Reddit finds that odd…
They definitely think it’s odd that this person is still OP’s best friend.
They say that’s some Roman emperor shizz.
In the end, maybe OP won in more ways than one.
Others think maybe OP should give the guy a second chance.
This person thinks OP should have leaned even harder into his malicious compliance.
I feel sorry for this person.
With friends like this who needs enemies?