Her Oldest Daughter Won’t Promise To Not Spoil Santa For Her Youngest Kids, So She Uninvites Her From Christmas
by Matthew Gilligan
Oh, man, I remember when I found out that Santa Claus didn’t exist…
It was pretty traumatic.
And it didn’t help that I was 27-years-old.
Okay, that was a joke…I think I was 8…
But enough about me: check out this story from Reddit and see if you think this mom is taking things too far this Christmas.
AITA for uninviting my oldest daughter to Christmas over Santa?
“I 43 f have children with very large age gaps. My oldest is 25, that I had with a high school ex.
Then we separated, and I married my husband much later.
My younger two are 9, and 7.
Some kids still believe in Santa…
My younger children believe in Santa, while my daughter’s son doesn’t.
She raised him not with the Santa magic, which is perfectly okay I just rather not have it ruined for my children who do believe in Santa.
I was having Christmas at my house and I asked my daughter if she’d please talk to her son, because I wouldn’t like the magic ruined for them.
Her daughter wasn’t buying it.
I still put packages under the tree with “from Santa” on them, and leave out cookies and reindeer treats (bird seeds.)
My daughter told us she wouldn’t make her son lie, and my children are old enough to understand if her son decides to say something.
So she laid down the hammer.
I told her if she wouldn’t talk to her son, they could spend Christmas at their apartment.
My daughter didn’t like that and said I was choosing my younger children’s happiness over hers, and that I was being completely unreasonable.
My husband supports me but thinks I might be being a little high strung as our children are getting older.
I just want to keep the Christmas magic alive.
AITA?”
Check out how folks reacted on Reddit.
One person said she’s an *******.
This person said she needs to teach her kids to be tolerant.
Another individual also said she’s an ******* and explained why.
This person thinks her priorities are all out of whack.
Well, I guess Christmas is ruined this year.
How sad!
If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parent’s 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.