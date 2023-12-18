Here’s How You Should Leave Your Table After You Go Out To Eat, According To Servers
by Laura Lynott
You always knew there was something that you could do for servers to make their nights easier.
And this video from @smishsmofh shows two friends who went out for dinner and did just that!
And they say this is totally the way customers should do it.
The caption reads: “Two girls who work in food service cleaning up our mess. They hate it when we do this.”
So is their caption a troll?
Maybe some servers actually don’t like it when people clear up for them, and it seems the internet is kinda yes and no on this surprisingly.
Because it all depends on the HOW you clear up!
Ladies, you deserve a tip! Good work!
Watch the full clip here:
@smishsmofh
Here’s what people thought of the kind diners:
Confusion over whether to clear or not to clear!
Servers uniting on this issue – it’s a good thing!
Ah, so if you don’t tidy right, it’s wrong! Fair enough.
Listen, I don’t know what people want after this… so I’m just gonna let people do their jobs.
Sorry, not sorry.
If you liked that story, check out this post about a group of employees who got together and why working from home was a good financial decision.