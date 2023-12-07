His Cousin Lied About Her Natural Color And Got Her Hair Ruined From A Dye Job, – ‘Anna’s hair looks like a bright, clowny, patchy mashup.’
by Matthew Gilligan
Sometimes a little white lie can be okay, but this sounds like it definitely wasn’t one of those times.
In fact, it sounds to me like someone learned a valuable lesson about the importance of being honest when it really counts.
Want to lie about your natural hair color? Have fun with an awful dye job.
“My wife (22f) and I (22m) got my little sister (12f) some semi-permanent red hair dye for Christmas.
She really wanted it and was very excited to use it on herself and her cousins. The hair dye is bright red (assuming you’re light blonde or bleached), but Sis has dark brunette hair so the dye becomes a dark burgundy on her. Everything that follows is what she told me, I wasn’t there for any of it.
There’s a cousin in the mix who is…difficult…
Sis brought her hair dye to family Christmas at Grandma’s so she could share it with our plethora of cousins. One of our cousins (Anna 16f) is pretty entitled. She’s a compulsive liar and manipulator.
I keep my audio recording app handy on my phone when I’m around her should I have to use it because I don’t trust her.
She has also done some mild bullying and taking advantage of Sis in the past year or two. Anna asked Sis to have her hair dyed.
They tried to warn her.
Anna obviously has had her hair bleached to a medium-light or light blonde. Sis asked Anna, “Is your hair bleached or dyed? If it is, then it’s gonna turn out really bright and look crazy.” Anna said, “no what haha this is my natural hair color!!”
This is where the malicious compliance comes in.
Sis and my other cousins share a knowing look before getting to work. After they let the paste sit for a reasonable amount of time, they wash it out.
And then Anna came clean.
Instead of pretty mauve accents like in Sis’s hair, the back of Anna’s hair looks like a bright, clowny, patchy mashup.
Anna’s response, I kid you not, was to look surprised and say, “oh yeah I DID bleach my hair I totally forgot this wasn’t my natural color lol”.
And the **** hit the fan!
At this moment Anna’s mother came in and was not happy. Anna wanted to take even more dye from my sister to try to even out the clown hair she had given herself, but Anna’s mom stood up for my sister and wouldn’t let her take more. This dye is only semi-permanent, but it will still take 10-15 shampoos to be fully washed out.
I only learned all this because I took my sister out on a breakfast date after New Years. I was worried that Anna had bullied Sis into using as much hair dye as she did. When I asked about it, it turns out Sis just wanted to let Anna pay for her obvious lie.”
Don’t ever lie about your hair color.
It might end up costing you!
