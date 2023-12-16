Horrible Airbnb Hosts Faked Their Conversations And Almost Get Customer Banned From The App. – ‘None of this is making sense right now.’
by Chris Allen
Airbnb is having some problems. And this story is enough to make you never want to use them again.
Or at the very least, have your guard up 10 times more than you used to!
A woman on TikTok named Marni had a recent experience with a booking overseas.
It was quite the roller-coaster, after she got back home!
STORY TIME!
She explains the conversation she had with AirBnB support, that she was being threatened with being banned from the service for…a 3-star review she left??
Yeah, that’d be my apoplectic response too.
She explains that she did not in fact request a refund, as the host’s fraudulent accusation suggests.
“When AirBnB says ‘keep all communications in the app’, they mean keep all communications in the app!”
Just a little horror story from one user, to remind us all, that safeguard is there for a reason!
Watch the frustrating story here:
@ohmarni
I really dont think airbnb is worth it anymore #airbnb #airbnbexperience #storytime
Here’s how folks responded:
Most agreed, keep all communication on the app!
A lot of others these days are ringing the hotel bell over AirBnB.
While this user just wants to see some dang justice!
I think a lot of lessons were learned here, both from the host and from us, the viewer!
Keep it in the app, folks!