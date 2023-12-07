‘I am finished with working for free.’ – Company Installs Strict Time Tracking Software And Employees Teach Them A Valuable Lesson
by Matthew Gilligan
I’m gonna make an incredibly obvious statement that still needs to be said for some reason: incompetent management is the worst and causes problems that didn’t even exist in the first place!
And the story you’re about to read is a perfect example of what I’m talking about.
The person who wrote it said that this started a few years ago…
Time tracking salaried workers is ridiculous…
“My company decided to install time tracking software on everything a few years ago, but didn’t make a big deal out of it.
When asked, management said to not worry about it and keep doing your normal workday.
HR is making things difficult.
Recently, time worked has become a bigger issue. HR is coming down hard on everyone I know. According to them, we are only working 50% or less of our required hours.
This didn’t make any sense, because the work is still getting done, and everyone is still online all day.
So they decided to take matters into their own hands.
Because of time being a bigger issue, I started tracking my time very carefully. I was logging over 9.5 hours of work a day, but only getting credit for maybe half that. Cue malicious compliance.
I tested a bunch of different scenarios and learned what is tracked and what isn’t. Scheduled meetings are always tracked. So now I am in a meeting every minute of my normal workday.
And the rules don’t seem to be working out so well!
And once I hit the 8 hour mark, no matter what I am doing, I drop it, and quit for the day.
This has started to affect how much is being done in total on a weekly basis. But I am finished with working for free.”
Good grief.
This place sounds like a mess!
