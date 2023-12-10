‘I am like 10 out of 10 mad.’ – Her Father’s Energy Utilities Were Cut Off Without Warning And She’s Putting The Company On Blast
by Matthew Gilligan
I have a feeling this is gonna make a lot of folks out there pretty unhappy.
And it should!
A TikTokker named Laura shared a video and talked to viewers about the troubling experience she had dealing with Reliant Energy on behalf of her father.
The company is based in Texas and Laura said that her father had been a customer with Reliant for years.
Her father received a confusing email from the company that said “sorry to see you go”.
He got in touch with Reliant and they told him that someone else had used his address and said they were moving so the company was going to switch the account over to the other person’s name.
Huh?
And then her father’s electricity was cut off.
The company agreed to reconnect his electricity but they told him they would be raising his rate from 8 cents per kilowatt to 19 cents per kilowatt.
Laura wasn’t buying it and said, “I honestly don’t believe that someone gave their address. I think they were like, ‘Hey, um, he’s not paying us enough and we’re gonna cancel his contract and then put him into a new contract.”
Hmmm…sounds like a rip-off to me.
Here’s her video.
@lachaffin
If anyone has any advice on how i can help him please let me know. Reliant Energy has an annual revenue of over 30 billion dollars yet they have no issue making struggling Texas struggle harder #corporategreed #storytime #reliantenergy #texas #adviceneeded
And here’s how people responded.
That sounds pretty shady to me.
I’m glad she stepped in to help out her dad!