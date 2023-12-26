December 26, 2023 at 2:48 am

‘I couldn’t even eat it. I didn’t like it.’ – Guy Eats All Of His Meal And Wants A Refund, So The Server Just Laughs

by Laura Lynott

Source: TikTok/@bdtrelilbrother

We’ve all been to a restaurant and said to ourselves actually this meal is gross, then pay up and get going.

Most of us probably think we just ain’t going back to that restaurant ever again! But NOT this guy.

He wanted to make it clear, he was hungry but not happy and wanted his refund after only eating a good chunk of his meal.

@bdtrelibrother shared a video on TikTok of a meal that’s on a good way to being finished but he wants a refund!

He told the very patient server: “I had a problem with this. So, it was cold, it didn’t have a flavor. I couldn’t even eat it. I didn’t like it, I hated it… So can I get a refund?”.

Cue laughter from the internet…

The server responded: “I haven’t charged you yet.”

Burn. And more laughter has got to be happening right about now.

Even the server is amused at the brazen request.

He responded: “Okay, well are you going to charge me?”

She responded: “Well, the manager will decide because you already finished it.”

Boom.

Here’s the full clip:

And the internet had a field day with this one:

And the audience would side with the server every time!

This line. Ha ha ha.

This line equals iconic!

This guy thought he was slick.

Oh well! I guess he found out how that works out.

