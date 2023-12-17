December 17, 2023 at 8:51 am

'I'm frozen in fear already.' – His Dad Told Him To Never Wake Him Up, So Kid Maliciously Complies When A Prowler Tries To Break In

Dad told me to never wake him up in the middle of the night again.

“I was 9 years old and woke up from a nightmare.

I was scared and couldn’t go back to sleep, so I woke up my dad for comfort.

He told me to go back to bed, and never wake him up for anything ever again.

Something creepy happened.

I rarely woke him up for anything, but I made sure not to.

A week goes by and it’s the weekend, so I’m allowed to sleep on the couch and watch TV. I get up to go take a leak in the middle of the night, and as I’m walking back, I hear a tapping on the front door.

I’m frozen in fear already, and I hear the person trying to open the door for what felt like 3 minutes.

They stop, and I see their shadow go across our front yard. I’m still standing there shocked, but glad it was over.

Unfortunately, they left to go to the back yard.

This was a tense situation.

I could see them (because I was still standing there) trying for the back door.

And then I see their hand reach through the doggy door to grab the handle.

They were just 2 inches away from it, I was holding my breath at this point.

And then it was story time!

They finally give up and I muster the courage to move again and go back to sleep.

The next morning I tell my dad and step mom about it.

They are freaking out and asking, why didn’t I wake them up?!

I reply that I was told not to for anything, and they said it’s okay in emergencies.

My little brain at the time didn’t get it because the nightmare I had felt like an emergency haha.”

Whatever you say, pops!

Nice work!

