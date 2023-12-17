‘I’m frozen in fear already.’ – His Dad Told Him To Never Wake Him Up, So Kid Maliciously Complies When A Prowler Tries To Break In
by Matthew Gilligan
I don’t personally know the people involved in this story from Reddit’s “Malicious Compliance” page, but I would venture to guess that the dad you’re going to read about never acted this way again…
Just a hunch!
Check out the story below and you’ll see exactly what I’m talking about!
Dad told me to never wake him up in the middle of the night again.
“I was 9 years old and woke up from a nightmare.
I was scared and couldn’t go back to sleep, so I woke up my dad for comfort.
He told me to go back to bed, and never wake him up for anything ever again.
Something creepy happened.
I rarely woke him up for anything, but I made sure not to.
A week goes by and it’s the weekend, so I’m allowed to sleep on the couch and watch TV. I get up to go take a leak in the middle of the night, and as I’m walking back, I hear a tapping on the front door.
I’m frozen in fear already, and I hear the person trying to open the door for what felt like 3 minutes.
They stop, and I see their shadow go across our front yard. I’m still standing there shocked, but glad it was over.
Unfortunately, they left to go to the back yard.
This was a tense situation.
I could see them (because I was still standing there) trying for the back door.
And then I see their hand reach through the doggy door to grab the handle.
They were just 2 inches away from it, I was holding my breath at this point.
And then it was story time!
They finally give up and I muster the courage to move again and go back to sleep.
The next morning I tell my dad and step mom about it.
They are freaking out and asking, why didn’t I wake them up?!
I reply that I was told not to for anything, and they said it’s okay in emergencies.
My little brain at the time didn’t get it because the nightmare I had felt like an emergency haha.”
And here’s what people had to say.
This reader thinks what their dad did was messed up.
Another individual shared their own story.
This person thinks this story has a good lesson.
One individual said parents should never do this.
And this Reddit user talked about what they did as a kid.
Whatever you say, pops!
Nice work!
If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.