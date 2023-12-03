Man Shares Why He’d Rather Go To Jail Than Submit To The Military Draft. – ‘Five years of rent free living, free food and no responsibilities.’
by Laura Lynott
Did you ever get the ever get the absolute fear that you’d have to go to war for America? Well, this guy reckons he’s got a surefire way to swerve the draft!
Okay, so once upon a time it was a completely heroic thing to go to war but nowadays a lot of Gen Z and Millennials couldn’t think of anything actually more horrifying. Most just want peace and love right!
But what if there was an actual draft – what would you do? Rumors are circulating online that this could actually be a thing and @Robbiesmoonmusic believes he can avoid any threat of going on the front line.
He told his followers on TikTok said he’d rather go to jail than go to war and his argument kinda makes sense.
He said: “Okay, so five years of rent free living, free food and no responsibilities versus being immediately obliterated by an AK 47 the moment I set foot on that battlefield and that’s if they can catch me because you think this draft occurs, I’m headed for the hills baby.”
He added: “I know a place that has everything I could possibly need except for electricity and cell service, which is going to be perfect because you won’t be able to find me. Do I look like somebody who the authorities are going to be chasing after hunting down because they need me to grab an assault weapon and go try to save people’s lives. Are you kidding me?”
He continued: “Talk about a liability. Go find those people who are so like pro Second Amendment and wear like frickin American flag thongs and all that s**t. Like, go find them. They have a concealed carry anyway, they know what they’re doing. They’ve they’ve done the classes. Go find them. You don’t want me fighting for this country. I promise you that and you know it’s true.”
Watch the full clip here:
@robbiesmoonmusic
am i giving “ww3 champion” to you? plz. #war #gaytiktok #genz #draft
Here’s what others had to say about the draft dodge:
Yes, y’all – the patriots! They live for this.
Yeah, I don’t know if Biden’s going to watch this but worth a try!
True that – stigma gone gone. Folks just wanna live.
It really would be a wild situation if the draft becomes a thing again.
Fingers crossed it doesn’t.