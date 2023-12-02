‘Never trust a hotel safe.’ – Man Shows A Hack To Get Into Hotel Room Safes And It’s Genuinely Scary
by Matthew Gilligan
Well, this isn’t good…
A man named Leo posted a video on TikTok that showed him pointing out what he thinks is a flaw in hotel safes.
Leo used an iron to demonstrate how anyone can potentially get into a locked safe in a hotel.
Leo said “Never trust a hotel safe” and then he hit a few buttons and showed viewers the flaw.
Leo pressed the “0” button six times and the word “super” appeared.
And then the door to the safe opened!
That’s not good!
Leo said, “That doesn’t seem very safe.”
Take a look at the video.
Check out what people had to say about this.
This TikTok user is going to try this out.
Another individual might use this to their advantage…
And this viewer tried it out and said it doesn’t work.
Hmmm…
I’ve actually never used a hotel safe before…
Have you?