New “Super High Tech” Rearview Mirrors Can Let People Read Your Lips In Your Car
by Chris Allen
James Bond has got a new lip reading spy on his radar!
Modern tech is really something, isn’t it? And these days it’s getting more and more impressive in cars.
All the amazing safety features, the powered and heated options, the backup cameras – they’re getting better every year.
Maybe none as impressive as, wait for it…your rearview mirror!
A woman named Sophia came to that startlingly-funny realization.
She issues a tongue-in-cheek, funny warning to anyone driving behind her in the future.
Then she zooms in to the rearview mirror’s incredibly-sharp, zoomed-in view of the car behind her.
Hey, I just want to know what that couple was talking about. Dinner? Maybe world politics.
My bet is it was a riveting discussion about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.
Check out the video here:
@notwxsoph
yalls secrets are safe with me 🤞🏼🤞🏼 (its going in my group message asap)
Needless to say, people in the comments were less than enthused about this technology.
Some commenters are bemoaning this strange new lack of privacy.
While others are preparing for a different brand of…defensive driving.
It’s a strange new world out there, friends. Gotta stay on your toes inside your own cars I guess.
This tech is getting crazy!
