December 23, 2023 at 1:51 am

‘Nobody believed me when I tell them.’ – Woman Shares How To Make Money With Empty Water Bottles At Walmart.

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@litlifeoflilly

Are you looking to make a little bit of extra money on the side?

A side hustle, if you will?

Well, you’re in the right place!

A woman named Lilly posted a video on TikTok and offered viewers a tip about how they can make some extra scratch by heading to their local Walmart.

Source: TikTok/@litlifeoflilly

Lilly said, “Nobody believed me when I tell them they can return ANY plastic bottle at Walmart. So here is video proof of some of the brands accepted.”

Source: TikTok/@litlifeoflilly

The video shows Lilly putting bottles into the machine and the price goes up by ten cents every time she inserts a new plastic bottle.

She ended up putting in 88 bottles and making $8.80.

In her caption, she wrote, “If you drink as much water as me, you need this.”

Source: TikTok/@litlifeoflilly

Check out what she had to say.

@litlifeoflilly

if you drink as much water as me you need this. #bottlereturn #getthatmoney

♬ original sound – lilly

Now let’s see how people reacted.

I guess not all Walmarts are created equal…

Source: TikTok/@litlifeoflilly

This person tipped off viewers about where they can do this.

Source: TikTok/@litlifeoflilly

And this TikTokker thinks all Walmarts need to do this.

Source: TikTok/@litlifeoflilly

Good to know!

Might as well give it a shot!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this guy’s helpful tip to get free tools at Home Depot without buying anything.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2023 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter