‘Nobody believed me when I tell them.’ – Woman Shares How To Make Money With Empty Water Bottles At Walmart.
by Matthew Gilligan
A woman named Lilly posted a video on TikTok and offered viewers a tip about how they can make some extra scratch by heading to their local Walmart.
Lilly said, “Nobody believed me when I tell them they can return ANY plastic bottle at Walmart. So here is video proof of some of the brands accepted.”
The video shows Lilly putting bottles into the machine and the price goes up by ten cents every time she inserts a new plastic bottle.
She ended up putting in 88 bottles and making $8.80.
In her caption, she wrote, “If you drink as much water as me, you need this.”
