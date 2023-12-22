‘Oh, he’s a servant, actually.’ – Bratty Stepdaughter Demeans Stepdad And Then Asks Him To Pay For College. He Refuses.
College tuition ain’t no joke, folks!
And it seems like it’s getting more expensive by the day.
So you can understand why the man who wrote this story on Reddit is hesitant to pay for his stepdaughter’s college.
But is he a jerk?
Let’s see what’s going on here…
AITA for refusing to pay for my step-daughter’s college?
“My (48 M) step-daughter Hannah (18 F) is going to attend college.
I know her for around 4 years since I married her mother.
The issue, though, is that we’ve never gotten along well.
This kid is a handful.
I have tried, but she always says that she doesn’t like me and wants her “real” Dad.
When I try to tell her stuff or scold her for behaving out of order, she’d say “You are not my father, you’re just some stranger”.
My wife Emily asked her to behave properly as well, but she doesn’t care to listen and in the end she stopped telling her as well.
And she’s pretty rude.
I had to pick Hannah up at school once, and when a couple of people who did not know I was her step-Dad asked her who I was, she said “Oh, he’s a servant, actually” in front of my face.
I was extremely mad at that and it even resulted in a huge argument, although she played it off as a “joke”.
But this was the last straw and that happened a good few months back.
After that I have always treated her as if she’s invisible and barely had any interactions with her unless absolutely necessary.
Not my problem!
Well, she talked to me presently and said she’s got to apply to college & wants me to pay her fees now.
I refused and asked her to ask her “real Dad” (who refused to pay for it himself).
She began to protest and said I am affecting her education and that I cannot do that.
But I did not relent and said she’s not my business now.
My wife says refusing to pay is wrong and that I overreacted even though she’s not been nice to me.
AITA?”
In my humble opinion…
This kid sounds like a total nightmare!
