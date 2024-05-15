Employee Seeking Personal Time Off Claims Her Manager Tried To Gaslight Her And Shares Audio To Prove It
by Ashley Ashbee
Standing up for your rights at work is a fine line to walk. You want to be respected and to receive what you’re entitled to, but that assertiveness can get you into hot water.
In a call with two managers, employee and TikTokker @unoreverse706 had asked for PTO (personal time off) and recorded the audio.
Her PTO request was denied and she shared the call on TikTok.
“Sometimes it’s gonna be a ‘no,'” the manager explains, commenting that it was “inappropriate” for her to respond that it wasn’t her employer’s business what the time off was for.
“I’m not really sure why I should fight for you,” her manager says, “When it doesn’t really seem like you’re fighting to develop strong relationships with us moving forward.”
There were two managers on the call and they are both screenshot in the video, but only one of them is speaking.
It’s clear that the problem was how she had asked for time off, not the initial request.
“You could have said something more along the lines of, ‘I totally understand and care about this job, but this PTO request was for a family emergency.'”
She does not give a rebuttal to this in the overlay text in the video, in the caption or in the comments.
There aren’t a lot of other details in the video.
The biggest question I have is does she still work there?
You can see the video here.
@unoreverse706
All I said was I earned my PTO as part of my compensation and am entitled to taking it. That was enough for them to go nuts and resort to gaslighting as usual. #toxicmanagers #toxicworkplace #retaliation #gaslighting #trauma #ptsd #quietfiring #quietfired #fired #layoffs #corporatelife #corporateamerica #worklife #9to5 #workdrama #workproblems #unoreverse
People in the comments had a lot to say.
I can’t see how you can comfortably work with someone after an exchange like this.
Some people were outraged and appear to want her manager to be “cancelled” with the aid of social media.
A number of people noted that this TikTok was really one-sided.
Good to see a lot of employers vouching for work/life balance.
Maybe diplomacy isn’t the poster’s strong suit.
It’s too biased for me to have an opinion on this.
