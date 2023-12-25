Parents Force Their Teenage Son To Babysit His Siblings, And He’s Livid He Missed A Once-In-A-Lifetime Trip With His Friends.
by Trisha Leigh
If you go poking around pretty much any social media app, you’ll find stories and a lot of concern about whether or not kids are growing up too entitled these days.
If you’re worried the answer is yes, this story is not going to convince you otherwise.
OP has a son who recently graduated from high school. As a gift, he and his wife were paying for him to go on a two-week road trip with his friends.
My son just graduated high-school and we were paying so he could go on a road trip with his friends.
He was suppose to go Wednesday, my wife’s mother and father got in a car accident. They live in another state so we had to drive about 4 hours.
My wife was a wreck and wasn’t in the position to drive since we her dad was critical.
So, they had to make a decision…
We have two other kids 11 and 7.
We can’t leave them at home alone and we couldn’t find a sitter to watch them on such short notice, we even tried our neighbors but he couldn’t do it.
So that left our 18 year old. He was mad to put it mildly, but did it.
I told him we would make it up to him, and if he could ask if his friend could move it back a week. They couldn’t sadly.
He was angry but did it.
We were gone for two days, he pulled though.
My wife stayed and I headed back, I payed him for watching the kids and went to talk to him about getting him on the trip.
It was supposed to be two weeks and they should just be a state over.
He blows up about ruining his trip and there is no point going even though it should still 12 days of the trip.
He called up a jerk and lock himself in his room.
OP wasn’t sure what to do…
He called his mom, let’s say it didn’t end well, he did say basically said the same thing he said to me, wife had a breakdown on the phone with him, she sent him the injuries and pictures of grandpa/grandma.
He finally came out of his room and told me he isn’t going to go on the trip and the plane tickets aren’t needed.
Talked to my wife, never heard her that mad.
Son confirmed what happened, he started yelling at her the moment the call started and she lost her cool when he called her selfish.
I need another opinion since this was emergency and he doesn’t seem to care his grandparents almost passed.
I wonder if Reddit is going to surprise us here.
The top comment says OP and his wife should have taken the younger kids with them.
But this person strongly disagrees, arguing that OP’s wife needed him more than the kids in that moment.
This commenter agrees there’s definitely something wrong with the kid.
They’re pretty sure other kids are the only ones saying OP is TA.
This mom reminds everyone there’s no way to know the whole story.
I don’t know, y’all. My sons better never try to pull this crap.
Family comes first (as long as they’re good people).
If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parent’s 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.
Categories: STORIES
Tags: · aita, entitled kids, graduation, high school, parenting, parents, picture, reddit, son, top