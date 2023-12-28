Parents Insist Their Daughter Give Up Her Space In Their House For Her Brother’s Family, So She Moves Out Because An All-Inclusive Resort Costs Less
AITA for moving out after my parents told me to give my space to my brother and his family?
“I (F27) live with my parents. I have a job and I have been helping them by paying rent and buying groceries.
My brother is married and has two children, a two year old and a newborn.
He recently lost his job and has asked my parents if he can move back in until he is back on his feet.
My parents told me that I would need to move out of the basement suite in the house and into my mom’s hobby room while my brother and his family stay with them.
I did not agree and they said it was their house and their rules.
I don’t really own a lot of stuff. Everything in the suite belongs to them. I don’t even own my bed.
I packed up my clothes and my laptop and I went to work like usual.
I work out of town for 14 days then I get 7 days off.
While I was at work I booked an all inclusive for my week off. It cost me less than rent and food at my parents house. I told my parents my plans and they were cool with it.
I started getting texts a few days ago asking where my rent and grocery money was.
I said that I moved out. That if I wasn’t living there and eating there I wasn’t going to be giving them money.
They got really upset because they were counting on the money to help support my brother. They said that I moved out without giving notice.
I said that they LITERALLY gave away my living space and that I didn’t owe them anything if I wasn’t there.
I asked them how much they are charging my brother. I was giving them $1,800 a month (Canadian money) for rent and food and I was only home a maximum of 14 days a month. Usually less.
My brother called me to say I was a jerk for not helping him out. I pointed out that he hadn’t sent our parents money when he was employed.
He said that he had a family to support so he needed his money. He said if I came back he and his family would move upstairs and I could have my space back.
I had actually done the math though. I can stay at all inclusives which cover my room, maid service, food, alcohol, and entertainment for 2/3 of what I was paying my folks.
And I don’t have to live through Edmonton winters when I’m not working.
I sent my parents $500 to help them with groceries then I went to the beach.
My parents, my brother, his wife, and a fair few of my other relatives are saying that I’m an ******* for abandoning them on a time of need.
I think if I’m not there I shouldn’t have to pay anything.
AITA?”
