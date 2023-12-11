December 11, 2023 at 11:21 am

Parody About Millennial Influencers Eating Their Food On Social Media Is Making People LOL

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@mitsy270

Folks, I think you’re going to find this video hilarious.

Because it’s spot-on in roasting Millennial influencers who “specialize” in posting videos of themselves eating food.

Wow…what a world we live in…

The video comes to us from a woman named Mitsy and let’s just say that she nailed this phenomenon.

She waited for her meal to arrive at a restaurant and made a bunch of funny faces before the food showed up.

Source: TikTok/@mitsy270

Mitsy then made a big show of slurping her noodles and talked loudly about how much she enjoyed her meal.

Source: TikTok/@mitsy270

The shenanigans continued until the man she was eating with told her to stop and asked her, “Why do you do this?”

Source: TikTok/@mitsy270

Take a look at her funny video.

@mitsy270

Food happy dance😍😝🥰

♬ original sound – mitsy

Here’s what people had to say.

This viewer thought she did a great job.

Source: TikTok/@mitsy270

Another TikTok user made a good point…

Source: TikTok/@mitsy270

And this person who is a Millennial said this is right on the money.

Source: TikTok/@mitsy270

I found that to be very amusing!

I hope you did, too!

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: FUNNY
Tags: · , , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2023 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter