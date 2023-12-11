Parody About Millennial Influencers Eating Their Food On Social Media Is Making People LOL
by Matthew Gilligan
Folks, I think you’re going to find this video hilarious.
Because it’s spot-on in roasting Millennial influencers who “specialize” in posting videos of themselves eating food.
Wow…what a world we live in…
The video comes to us from a woman named Mitsy and let’s just say that she nailed this phenomenon.
She waited for her meal to arrive at a restaurant and made a bunch of funny faces before the food showed up.
Mitsy then made a big show of slurping her noodles and talked loudly about how much she enjoyed her meal.
The shenanigans continued until the man she was eating with told her to stop and asked her, “Why do you do this?”
Take a look at her funny video.
@mitsy270
Food happy dance😍😝🥰
Here’s what people had to say.
This viewer thought she did a great job.
Another TikTok user made a good point…
And this person who is a Millennial said this is right on the money.
I found that to be very amusing!
I hope you did, too!
