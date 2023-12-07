December 7, 2023 at 5:53 am

How To Defrost Smucker’s Uncrustables In A Hurry

Who’s a Smuckers Uncrustables fan out there?

Let’s see a show of hands!

Okay, good.

Now we can get on with the story.

A woman named Jena posted a video that showed her hack for how to defrost Smucker’s Uncrustables in a hurry so you don’t have to wait for them to slowly thaw out.

Jena’s video showed her getting an Uncrustable from her freezer and putting it into a toaster.

Jena took two pieces of white bread and slathered peanut butter and jam onto them and she then pressed a small orange cup into the sandwich.

Jena threw away the bread crust that fell outside of the orange cup and the remaining sandwich is about the size of an Uncrustable.

Jena’s point was to show that the time it took to defrost the Uncrustable and to make a sandwich were the same.

Her caption reads, “When I crave an Uncrustable I don’t wanna wait for it to thaw!”

Take a look at the video.

Here’s what viewers had to say.

One person goes the frozen route.

Another sticks strictly to the fridge.

And this individual said that the microwave is the way to go.

Good to know!

Thanks for the tip!

