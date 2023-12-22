Professor Failed This Student, But When She Asked For Feedback He Refused To Give Any. – ‘Is that not your job?!’
by Chris Allen
This is the nightmare for all students out there.
You go into a test thinking you’re pretty well-prepared. You finish, you know you missed a couple questions here or there, but for the most part you’re pleased.
And then the grade comes back: F?! HOW?!
Well that was the exact reaction from this TikTok user, Megan.
Her next move, as a student genuinely wanting to improve, was to approach the professor and find out where she tripped up.
Except this guy didn’t give her the time of day.
The professor threw out the age old excuse: “I have enough papers to grade”, and “I don’t give individual feedback.”
Megan was flabbergasted and irate.
“Is that not your job?!” Megan asks, incredulously.
This girl wants to learn. And we have professors out there actually holding back that knowledge from their students?
See the full, well-deserved, rant here:
@megamindurbusiness
Megan followed up with the professor’s boss for some clarification and a potential grade-change.
She got half of what she wanted:
@megamindurbusiness
#stitch with @˙ᵕ˙
Let’s see what folks thought of this frustrating story:
One commenter, a teacher herself, sparked a conversation about grades & feedback.
Another commenter had some advice, which it seems like Megan took to heart.
While another debate kicked up about what actually constitutes ‘feedback’.
I’d be pretty incensed if I were her.
I’m glad she went above her teacher to get an answer.
Thought that was a crazy story? Check out what this employee did when their manager refused to pay for their time while they were travelling for business.