She Decorated A Taco Bell Bathroom And Tried To Clean It, But They Kicked Her Out. – ‘I thought they would like my new surprise.’
by Laura Lynott
Aww this girl is the cutest! She wanted to help the staff at a Taco Bell by cleaning the bathroom but they kicked her out. Sniff.
@ugh_madison had previously been to Taco Bell and surprised the workers with a cake! How nice!
But this time, they were not impressed when she went to clean the toilet and freshen it up with some cool products.
She told her followers on TikTok: “I got kicked out of Taco Bell for decorating their bathroom. I tried surprising Taco Bell by cleaning their bathroom for free.”
Aww, how could anyone be unhappy with that? Madison, come clean my house any time you like, girl!
She continued: “Last time I came here, I surprised the workers by making them a cake and giving them flowers and they gave me free tacos.”
Well that’s nice!
She added: “I thought they would like my new surprise. As you can see the bathroom’s a little dirty. It doesn’t even have a lock, it has duct tape on the door.”
Wow. That’s a bad look Taco Bell!
She continued: “I was putting up the decorations when an employee opened the door and walked in on me and started laughing, so I thought everything was fine. I got my supplies out and was about to start cleaning the toilet when the entire Taco Bell staff showed up at the bathroom door.”
And right about now, they shoulda thanked this girl!
But NO.
Although, I don’t know I wanna see pictures of food on the loo.
She said: “I thought thought they would like their surprise, but they didn’t. I didn’t even get the chance to clean. I’m sorry Taco Bell. You’re still my favorite restaurant. I still love you.”
Eh, no more cleaning for those guys Madison! You’re great though. It was totally the kindest thing ever.
Here’s the full clip:
@ugh_madison
Taco Bell kicked me out for trying to clean the bathroom 😞 @The Clean Girl videos inspired me to do this! I love her account ❤️ #cleantok #tacobell
Here’s what people thought of Madison’s kind act that just wasn’t appreciated, unfortunately:
Yeow! Team Madison want her to try again.
Yeah, they could have thanked her and admired her work a while at least.
Look, some people don’t get it but imagine if everyone was like this in the world. Well. Better place, right?!
Madison is legit the best.
Keep making hilarious stuff!