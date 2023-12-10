December 10, 2023 at 6:49 am

She Decorated A Taco Bell Bathroom And Tried To Clean It, But They Kicked Her Out. – ‘I thought they would like my new surprise.’

by Laura Lynott

Source: TikTok/@ugh_madison

Aww this girl is the cutest! She wanted to help the staff at a Taco Bell by cleaning the bathroom but they kicked her out. Sniff.

@ugh_madison had previously been to Taco Bell and surprised the workers with a cake! How nice!

But this time, they were not impressed when she went to clean the toilet and freshen it up with some cool products.

Source: TikTok/@ugh_madison

She told her followers on TikTok: “I got kicked out of Taco Bell for decorating their bathroom. I tried surprising Taco Bell by cleaning their bathroom for free.”

Aww, how could anyone be unhappy with that? Madison, come clean my house any time you like, girl!

She continued: “Last time I came here, I surprised the workers by making them a cake and giving them flowers and they gave me free tacos.”

Well that’s nice!

Source: TikTok/@ugh_madison

She added: “I thought they would like my new surprise. As you can see the bathroom’s a little dirty. It doesn’t even have a lock, it has duct tape on the door.”

Wow. That’s a bad look Taco Bell!

Source: TikTok/@ugh_madison

She continued: “I was putting up the decorations when an employee opened the door and walked in on me and started laughing, so I thought everything was fine. I got my supplies out and was about to start cleaning the toilet when the entire Taco Bell staff showed up at the bathroom door.”

Source: TikTok/@ugh_madison

And right about now, they shoulda thanked this girl!

But NO.

Although, I don’t know I wanna see pictures of food on the loo.

Source: TikTok/@ugh_madison

She said: “I thought thought they would like their surprise, but they didn’t. I didn’t even get the chance to clean. I’m sorry Taco Bell. You’re still my favorite restaurant. I still love you.”

Eh, no more cleaning for those guys Madison! You’re great though. It was totally the kindest thing ever.

Here’s the full clip:

@ugh_madison

Taco Bell kicked me out for trying to clean the bathroom 😞 @The Clean Girl videos inspired me to do this! I love her account ❤️ #cleantok #tacobell

♬ original sound – ugh madison

Here’s what people thought of Madison’s kind act that just wasn’t appreciated, unfortunately:

Yeow! Team Madison want her to try again.

Source: TikTok/@ugh_madison

Yeah, they could have thanked her and admired her work a while at least.

Source: TikTok/@ugh_madison

Look, some people don’t get it but imagine if everyone was like this in the world. Well. Better place, right?!

Source: TikTok/@ugh_madison

Madison is legit the best.

Keep making hilarious stuff!

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2023 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter