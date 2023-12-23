Stubborn Boss Insists That A Staff Member Follow Their Orders Because They’re Older, So They Complied And Got Satisfying Revenge
by Matthew Gilligan
Being older doesn’t always mean being better when it comes to work.
That’s why it’s always important to listen to younger folks at work because they have fresh ideas and they might even have better experience than you!
Check out how this person dealt with a manager at their job who thought they knew it all…
A new Manager was older than me so knew best way to run an event.
“I used to work part time for my University running student events.
A new head honcho stepped in.
Experience is the best teacher; I’d participated in these events as a student, assisted in these events under someone else as part of my scholarship and as a staff member ran the events myself.
We had a new college head who was much older (approx 50-60) while everyone else was in their early 20’s .
This woman was the most pigheaded arrogant fool you can imagine and despite being new she wouldn’t sit back and observe how things worked or listen to those on our team who’d been there for years.
She acted like she’d heard it all before.
No matter what you told her when she announced something that wouldn’t work or would cause problems the answer was the same: “I’m older so I know best!”
Didn’t matter if it would take you longer to do it her way or in one case if it was technically illegal. (Of course mistakes that we’d warned her would happen were always someone else fault/swept under the carpet.)
During event planning, one look at the schedule told me she hadn’t allocated the team properly.
Email exchange:
OP: “hmmm probably not a good idea to have the whole team in an hour before the event, most of them standing around doing nothing. Best to get 5 or so people in for setup most of the team in for running event and hold back another 3-4 for cleanup.”
College Head: “No I want everyone in helping out equally an hour before the event.”
OP: “They’re only meant to do 2 hours work per event if you have them an hour early for a 2 hour event that’s 3 hours they’ll all leave before cleanup, the slackers will slack off and the proactives will end up doing everything.”
College Head: “I’m older than you. I know best just do as your told.”
Okay, whatever you say!
Cue malicious compliance.
OP: “Fine but I’ve got some personal business to do directly AFTER the event, I’ll handle procurement and setup but will need to leave right afterward the event is over”
College Head: “That’s fine”
Onto other business…
Day of the event the whole team showed up an hour before for setup, as expected 5 or so did all the setup work while most of the team stood around on their phones, some even got bored and wandered off.
It was not the team members fault for standing around, only so many people can do meal prep and setup tables without getting in each others way.
Things went well during the event.
10 minutes before the event College Head shows up and everything is running smoothly, event was a lot of fun some of the team continued to wander off, some ran the events, some participated.
I was running around as a gopher letting the College Head take credit for the event in front of everyone (not doing any work mind but taking credit for it).
I made sure to remind her I had to leave right at the end of the event for “personal business” in front of the other colleague heads several times.
Oops, looks like you forgot a few things!
To be extra spiteful I neglected to stop several team members from wandering off who’d done no work other than stand around talking/eating and encouraged several people who’d definitely done 2 hours worth of work to call it a night and thanked them for their help.
Forgetful me I also didn’t tell team members standing around during events to start cleaning up as things were finishing.
All the free food was gone, all the games were over both students and team members were wandering off into the night and all of a sudden.
The boss asked them a question.
College Head: “Wait where are you going there is so much mess and we’ve got to put away all the tables and tidy up all the different games but everyone has left.”
OP: “hmmm yes we probably should have saved up a few team members to do cleanup but they’ve all already done their 2 hours. Anyway like I told you earlier I’ve got some personal business to attend to directly after the event so I’ll see you tomorrow”
College Head: “What personal business is it it?! This will take over an hour to do all this on my own”
OP: “I’m sorry but I said personal business because I wasn’t comfortable discussing with you or the team about what it was as it really is quite personal and I’m going to be late”.
See ya later!
I wandered off home for my “personal business” of closing all my curtains and playing xbox in my underwear, chuckling at the thought of that arrogant woman having to do all that work by herself.The formal complaint she put in for me leaving didn’t really go anywhere as I just forwarded the email exchange to management.
Sadly pig headed people are pig headed because they don’t learn no matter what, I eventually quit and a few months later was introduced to my replacement’s replacement who was also ready to quit.
Check out what Reddit users said.
This person talked about how they handle this kind of stuff.
Another individual shared how they work things out with their kids.
This reader nailed it.
One person said they shadowed people to learn when they managed them.
This reader talked about what a manager is supposed to do.
Older doesn’t always mean better.
And that’s a fact!
If you liked that post, check out this one about an employee that got revenge on HR when they refused to reimburse his travel.